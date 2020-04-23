Order takeout and delivery is unlikely to spread coronavirus according to CDC, Health Department

We’ve all relied heavily on takeout and delivery services over the past month, but is it truly safe. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the CDC say yes.

“Person to surface to person is very very low,” said Andee Elmore, Administrator of Environmental Health. We really don’t have any evidence of transmission that way. And in regard to the virus living on surfaces, you really do have to have poor hygiene in order for that to be a possibility for you to contract the virus,” said Elmore.

She says the most important thing you can do is eliminate that person-person contact during the delivery or pick-up processes.

Lots of local restaurants are doing that for you, including The Big Biscuit.

The owner says they are dropping your food off outside on a table when you arrive so they can keep you and their staff safe.

“We hope people enjoy our food-- but they’ll enjoy it so much more with the peace of mind that not only was their safety taken into consideration but those preparing it was taken in mind as well,” said co-owner Jason Paetzold.

The health department says to make sure you wash your hands once you bring food into your home. You can also wipe the surface where the bag or container was set down as a precaution.

