Organizations team up in Springfield to give back to the community

Lance O'Neill is part of the Springfield Sertoma Club. He and other members teamed up with the Boys and Girls club for their annual Christmas to Remember.

"We have about 125 kids we sponsor for this event," said O'Neill.

O'Neill says all the kids enjoy a hot delicious meal, trimmed with all the fixings.

"Sometimes it ends up being just a glob of mashed potatoes but that's okay, whatever the kids want," said O'Neill.

He says the kids then find their way to Santa's Sweet Shop which full of candy, Christmas stories, and presents.

O'Neill says each kid will receive three gifts from their wish list.

"It's really special when you see a kid their faces light up," said O'Neill.

But, O'Neill says he is looking for more sponsors, someone to come and make a child's night. It costs $100 dollars to sponsor a kid which includes presents and food.

The event details can be found here:

https://www.bgclubspringfield.org/event/christmas-to-remember

