Organizers cancel Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Springfield amid coronavirus fears

Organizers of Springfield's St. Patrick's Day Parade have canceled the celebration for this Saturday amid coronavirus fears.

The city announced the news Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers released a statement to KY3 News saying, "We care deeply about the people of our city. We would rather cancel a parade in an abundance of caution than risk doing anything that might expose parade goers to illness."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports no confirmed cases of the virus.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade dates back to 1980.