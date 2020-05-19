Osage Beach considering a temporary utility bill discount program.

Osage Beach Alderman Richard Ross knows the coronavirus pandemic has tough.

"Some folks are hurting," Ross said.

His fellow council members agreed. At the last board meeting, they voted unanimously to offer a discount on sewage and water bills for the next three months.

"The idea is kinda to be part of the solution," Ross noted.

All you have to do is spend money at stores in Osage Beach. For every $25 spent, you get $15 off your sewage and water bill, capped at 60 dollars a month for June, July, and August.

"A grocery store, a lumber yard, a hardware store, a veterinarian, a doctor, a nail salon, any business," Ross said.

Despite passing 6 to 0, Mayor John Olivarri hasn't signed off on the bill.

Ross said the mayor was concerned about the city losing too much money.

"The total impact if every single customer took advantage to the fullest degree of this would be right around $200,000," Ross said.

Ross said even with the pandemic, the city has plenty of money to handle that shortfall.

KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek called City Hall and texted the mayor, but, has not heard back.

Some residents share the mayor's concerns.

"Right now, people would probably say yes,but what about in the fall? in the Fall, the money isn't coming in. The tourists go home and we're sitting here having to pay the bills and everything," said Dan Cable, who lives just outside the Osage Beach City Limits. "You have to pay the employees, you have to the repair. So, then where's the incentive for that? It just falls short."

Ross says he hopes the program is able to get started, that way businesses and those who live here can get a little boost many desperately need.

"And hopefully by the end of August, we're all in a better place," Ross added.

The Mayor has three choices with the bill. He can sign it, veto it, or do nothing. If he chooses to do nothing, it becomes a city law after the next board meeting, which is Thursday.