Osage Beach considering 'dangerous animal' ordinance

Many cities across the Ozarks and across the country have laws on the books that define a "dangerous dog" as a certain breed.

"I don't think any animal's born mean, just like people aren't born with prejudices. It's something that they're taught," said Liz Ripley.

That's why the City of Osage Beach didn't outline specific breeds in a potential new law defining a dangerous dog.

"We're more concerned about the aftermath or consequences of the bite, not necessarily the breeds," said Jeana Woods, Osage Beach City Administrator.

If the ordinance passes, a pet that bites another domestic animal or a human without being provoked, or a pet that bites more than once would be deemed a dangerous animal.

That could mean a fine and possible jail time for the owner.

"That's just the general penalty code," Woods noted. "90 days [in jail] or up to [a] $500 [fine].

Also, if a dog or other animal bites another pet or a human without being provoked, and the victim is seriously injured or killed, police could take the animal and possibly euthanize it.

However, the owner would be able to appeal.

"You should have a right to go to court and tell your side of the story. We're not going to take your property. It'll be up to the judge to decide," Woods added.

Residents believe that should be determined on a case-by-case basis, saying the animal could be trained properly in a better home.

"I guess it would just depend on the animal on the case," said Tabitha Boyd.

"I don't think any animal should be put down without getting the opportunity to get some behavioral training or something like that," Ripley added.

The first reading of the proposed ordinance was held Thursday. A final vote is not scheduled at the time of this article's publishing.