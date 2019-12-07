Osage Beach man airlifted to hospital, fire department truck struck by passing vehicle after crash

An Osage Beach man was air-lifted to the University of Missouri hospital with serious injuries, Friday night.

The Mid-County Fire Protection district says a pickup truck had overturned several times on North State Highway 5 near Harvest road, just before 10:00 PM.

According to the district, the driver had been thrown from the truck and was lying in the roadway. He was air-lifted to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a MCFPD truck positioned to redirect traffic near the scene was struck after another driver failed to stop. The vehicle hit the passenger side of the firetruck, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The district says all lights on the truck were on, and a firefighter assisting in redirecting traffic tried to get the attention of the driver before the collision. The firefighter was not injured, and the driver of the vehicle refused medical care.

Both crashes are under investigation of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.