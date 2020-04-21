Out-of-state turkey hunters raise concern for some Missourians

People are headed into the woods across Missouri for spring turkey hunting season. While hunting is a sport of seclusion, alone time in the woods, some people don't want hunters, especially out of state hunters to be out because of the stay at home order.

Harley Coulter is one of a number of hunters that had some concerns leading up to turkey season.

"With the state being on lockdown," said Coulter. "I just thought it was a curious thing that we we're allowing all these people from out of state to come into our state that's on lockdown and mingle with our citizens at Walmart and convenience stores, you know, liquor stores."

And he contacted some folks to see if anything could be done.

"I emailed the conservation department and I emailed Governor Parson's office with the same questions," said Coulter.

He got no response from the governor, but the Conservation Department did reply, saying people would be spread out when hunting. We also spoke with the Missouri Conservation Department.

"Hunting is a solitary activity, yes," said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. "You're gonna be by yourself more than you're gonna be around other people."

"And I understand that," said Coulter. "But it wasn't that that was bothering me, it was interacting with people in the stores."

Skalicky said no matter where you're from, to keep following guidelines.

"We're asking our non-resident hunters to follow them," Skalicky began. "We're asking our hunters to follow them, we're asking everybody to follow them, 'cause that's the best way to get to the other side of this."

Skalicky added that as long as the states borders are open, then out of state hunters and anglers will continue to be able to get licenses for fishing and hunting within Missouri.

Missouri's spring turkey season runs thru May 10.