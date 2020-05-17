Over past week, Missouri reports 112 deaths from COVID-19, nearly 1,000 new cases

Nearly 600 deaths and 10,800 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Over the past week, the state has reported 112 new COVID-19 deaths and 945 new COVID-19 cases. Missouri's largest daily increase over the past week came on Saturday, when the state reported 219 new cases of COVID-19.

Missouri reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the state's total to 10,789. The state also reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total to 594.

More than 146,000 people in the state have been tested, according to the DHSS. Missouri's stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic was lifted nearly two weeks ago.

