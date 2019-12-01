Overnight house fire in Springfield knocked down quickly despite wind

Springfield firefighters battled a house fire early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of South Link Avenue, which is just east of Sunshine and Glenstone.

Firefighters tell us when they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from inside the garage, and a small amount of flames.

Firefighters were initially very concerned because of those extremely high winds we are seeing.

But, they were able to contain the fire quickly. The family who lives there made it out safely.

No word yet on what started the fire.