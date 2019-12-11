Owners of a popular dockside cafe on Table Rock Lake will not rebuild after fire

The owners of a popular dockside cafe on Table Rock Lake will not rebuild after a fire.

The fire damaged Coyote's Dockside Cafe and Pub in Kimberling City in late April. Fire crews fought the fire from the land and also from boats.

The owners posted on Facebook, "saddens us to report, we will not be reopening Coyotes at Port of Kimberling."

The cause of the fire is unknown. Because the dock was so badly burned, fire officials say it's difficult to determine a cause. They said it could have been a lightning strike during the storm or a problem with the restaurant equipment or electricity. Crews protected nearby docks in the fire.