Owners sell Spokane staple restaurant after 26 years of service

Ruth and Robert Coffelt opened Gateway Cafe in 1994, re-creating the original restaurant owned by Ruth's family back in the 1950's.

"When we built this we were worried about having enough business, but we had an instant business," said Robert. "We always had good people, you know?"

The owners of a long time staple in Spokane, Gateway Cafe are selling their restaurant after 26 years of bringing food and family to the town.

"It's probably a good thing, but it's a sad thing," said Ruth.

Many of the customers dining here for the family's final weekend of owning the restaurant tell KY3 they remember being there 26 years ago, the day it opened.

"I was here at the grand opening," said customer Keith Rollings. "I remember being here on a Sunday the same week that they opened."

Regulars described the sense of family the cafe brought to the Spokane Area.

"[Ruth] was sitting here at the table with us, they're busy working but her or Kerry or Robert, they'll all come over and sit at the table with you too," Rollings said.

Both Ruth and Robert worked at the restaurant through its final days, alongside their daughter Kerry. Servers say the family was always willing to hire locals.

"They adopt you, they take care of you," said server Rosmary Kostakis. "[Ruth] loves to hire the bus kids because she thinks they, you know they're local, they need to learn to work."

Kostakis has been serving at the cafe since the day it opened.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do," she said. "Today, I feel lost. It's going to be a rough weekend."

The Coffelts said the decision to retire was tough.

"It's difficult for them, maybe because this is their baby, but we hope to continue to be a part of that legacy," said one of the new owners, Gina Leatherman.

Gina and her husband Todd, Spokane area natives, are taking over the restaurant they have frequently visited over the years.

Many tears were shed in the restaurant Saturday as some diners ate there for the last time under this family's service.

"They provided so much for the community because before Gateway was here, we had nothing in Spokane, except to go to Nixa or Ozark," said Rollings.

The Leathermans will take over on June 1.