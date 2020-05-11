Ozark Correctional Center confirms staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Representatives with the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo. confirm a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. The worker remains in quarantine at home.

Karen Pojmann, a member of communications team at the prison, says all protocols have been followed to minimize exposure. Anyone in close contact with the staff member is also in quarantine at home.

As of Monday, Pojmann says no other staff or offenders at the center have tested positive for COVID-19. At this point, only one facility, Southeast Correctional Center, has cases of COVID-19 in the offender population.

All staff are screened, with temperature checks, before they may enter any Missouri Department of Corrections facility. The department of corrections suspended visiting, volunteer programs, re-entry partner programs and regular transfers. Every offender and every staff member has been issued two cleanable protective fabric face covers designed in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services and manufactured by Missouri Vocational Enterprises. The staff is sanitizing the center.