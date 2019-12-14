Ozark County, Mo. couple stresses 'Turn around, don't drown' after brush with death

Turn around, don't drown is the warning from an Ozark County couple after their near brush with death at a low-water crossing.

It's the second time this year people have had to be rescued after failing to cross at that location.

"So scary. Water is unforgiving," Franklin Treece told KY3.

Three weeks ago, on a late, foggy night, Franklin and Mary Treece decided to take a shortcut.

It would lead them to Haskin's Ford, a low-water crossing, just north of the small community of Isabella.

"We stopped. We sat there. We contemplated for a second and I'm like, I don't know and she said well I think it's okay to go," Franklin Treece explained.

"We probably didn't move five feet and it started getting deeper and by the time I hit the brake to stop, the water just took the car," Franklin added.

Together they made it out of the car and swam roughly 50 yards to dry land.

In all the panic Mary didn't realize she had her phone in her hand.

"We'd probably been on land like what, five minutes, before I realized that I had it and he was like, your phone, call somebody and I didn't even think it was going to work and when I hit the button it lit up and I was like, oh thank you God," Mary Treece exclaimed.

Help was on the way but the couple knew it would take some time.

"Oh my God, we're going to die. It's so cold. We're going to die before anyone gets here," Mary stated.

The Treece's say a sign that now sits about a quarter of a mile away from the crossing was not there the night of their accident.

Now the couple says they are happy to see signs going up but they still want more; anything to warn drivers of the dangers ahead.

"If they would put a gate back there to where you would have to physically open the gate to come through, knowing that the water was that way, it would be a different story," Franklin told KY3.

The Treece's hope they are the last people to have to be rescued at Haskin's Ford.