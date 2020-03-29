Virus forces local mushroom factory to scale back, local sales on the rise

For one Ozark County organic mushroom factory, business has slowed dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic. The owner says he won't give up.

"We here are 100 percent organic. Everything. Which is very unusual," Owner Robin Williams told KY3.

Mountain Mushrooms sells organic shiitake and oyster mushrooms to large mushroom companies, for specialty organic lines.

Just a month ago, four to five thousand pounds of organic mushrooms were going out each week.

Owner Robin Williams says shipments are now ranging closer to a thousand pounds per week.

"I think this last week, we made $3,000. Normally we would make twelve, fifteen or eighteen thousand," Williams said.

Nine grow rooms that typically house thousands of pounds of mushrooms, now sit empty.

Only three rooms are in use and they aren't even as full as they could be.

Williams has had to lay off several employees and work with a skeleton crew.

"One full time and two part-time here, plus my family," he added.

Racks full of shiitake mushrooms are being picked right now. The mushrooms will be ready to be shipped here in the coming days.

Williams is also buying time so he doesn't have to throw out thousands of pounds of product.

By dropping the temperature in the grow rooms just a bit, he's slowing the mushrooms' growth.

"To a certain point, the longer you hold on to them, the better quality mushroom you get out of them. So I'm not crying in my soup yet," Williams exclaimed.

With all the bad, there is some good - word is spreading locally about Mountain Mushrooms and local sales are increasing.

"I cannot believe the support. I will bring a tear to your eye," Robins explained.

For Williams, there's no thought of stopping.

"We're not going to quit. Everything I got, I'll turn into this. There is a future here. As soon as this, whatever is happening to America, we'll get over it. We'll be back at business."

If you would like to purchase mushrooms from the company, you can call 417-273-2244.

The business is located just four miles west of Theodosia at 2702 Highway 160.

