Ozark County Sheriff's Office seeks two wanted men

The Ozark County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help with finding two wanted men.

Ryan Markovich, 36, and Jason Laird, 42, both of Gainesville, are wanted for two separate cases.

An arrest warrant was issued for Markovich earlier this month after he failed to appear in court.

Due to his past history of firearms charges, the sheriff's office considers him armed and dangerous.

In July 2019, Markovich was pulled over on Highway 5 South, about a mile north of W Highway in Ozark County.

Authorities say he was found with a pistol at his feet. The pistol had a full magazine and the slide had been cocked back, but the gun was jammed.

The arresting deputy reported that Markovich was fidgety and moving around during the traffic stop. The sheriff's office believes Markovich was prepared to use the gun to harm the deputy.

Markovich was arrested, but then released a short time later. He has ties to Ozark County and the West Plains area, according to the sheriff's office.

Laird currently has six warrants for his arrest, including one for failure to appear in court.

Laird was charged with domestic assault last year. In October, a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim of the alleged domestic assault.

Laird is accused of a series of crimes over the past week.

On Jan. 20, Ozark County deputies responded to the White Oak Drive area, where he was reportedly at the victim's house.

Deputies reportedly chased Laird through the woods, but didn't catch up to him.

On Jan. 22, the Gainesville High School Driver's Education car was reported stolen. The car was recovered the next day, and deputies later found two stolen firearms and multiple items belonging to Laird.

If you have any information on Markovich or Laird, contact the Ozark County Sheriff's Office at 417-679-4633.