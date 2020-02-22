Ozark County boy takes pictures, hands out necklaces to local veterans

One boy from the Ozarks looks to pay it forward and make a difference with the veterans he meets.

A young boy named Skyler has been taking pictures with local veterans, handing out necklaces and thanking them for their service.

Skyler and his family have documented his recent visits on a Facebook page called Skyler's Fishing Adventures. Each photo includes information on the veteran's roots and service.

On Saturday, Skyler took photos with four different veterans. Click here to follow his adventures.