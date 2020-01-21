Ozark Empire Fairgrounds plan to replace arena, barn area in five-year plan

When you think of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds you obviously think of the fair held in late summer.

But this week at the indoor E-Plex you could find over 800 students from Springfield Public Schools taking part in an archery tournament, typical of the many other events booked at the various facilities on the fairgrounds.

"In the last three years it's gone from probably 80 percent booked to 100 percent," said Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Board President Kent Hyde. "We have over 100 events per year out here."

Counting the fair and other events, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds adds around $40 million in economic impact to Springfield each year.

But as they presented their five-year expansion plan to the Springfield City Council at a luncheon on Tuesday, Ozark Empire Fairground officials explained that the economic impact could be even greater if they had updated and improved facilities to host things like national car or trade shows and agricultural-related events.

"We're trying to continue a business model where the fair doesn't have to be the only thing to keep us going," said Ozark Empire Fairground General Manager Aaron Owen. "We need these other events here because the economic impact is huge. The time is right with the economy good. We get phone calls. We know the need is here."

"There's a lot of horse-related events for example and a lot of those shows go to Ft. Worth or Tulsa," Hyde added. "There's just not a facility (big enough) here in southwest Missouri or Missouri."

So the plan is to replace the dilapidated open-air pavilions that serve as livestock barns with a new 45,000 square-foot facility that's already been funded at a cost of $1.2 million. Construction on that should be starting soon with the hope to have it ready by April.

The biggest project though is to replace the 60-year-old, 2,400 seat dirt-floored arena with a $12-million concrete-floored arena that could hold up to 6,800 spectators and be used for a wider-range of events from motor sports to volleyball and soccer tournaments, cheer leading competitions and dog shows.

Funding for that is still being sought.

"We hope to have the money put together within the next year-and-a-half," Hyde said. "And we need to get that done before we start turning dirt."

The new arena would be built on the same site as the old one but an existing annex to the old arena would remain and be used as a youth agricultural training center.

"Ag education is near and dear to our heart and our community greatly needs that," Owen emphasized. "Agriculture changes every day and industrializes every day. So as the urban sprawl takes place we've got less farm community out there. But we still have a due diligence to educate those kids and take care of them."

The five year plan also calls for adding more camping spots, increasing the 145 pads to 500 in order to attract national camping conventions.

Some may wonder why there are no current plans to expand the E-Plex but Owen said the idea is to spread out the growth of events to different parts of the fairgrounds.

"We want it where we can have three different events going on at once and there are three different areas of parking to better utilize that," he said.