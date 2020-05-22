Ozark Empire Fairgrounds to offer community sampling tests for COVID-19 in June

The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds will offer COVID-19 tests as part of Missouri's community sampling efforts in June.

Tests will be conducted at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5.

Community sampling efforts come as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to rapidly increase COVID-19 testing volume to 7,500 tests per day statewide. The goal is to test nearly 10,000 people over a 10-day period at events in Greene County and five other counties.

At least 13 Missouri counties have already participated in community sampling efforts, which allows public health officials to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 transmission.

Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual. Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

The following locations will be part of community sampling in the upcoming weeks.

Greene County

June 4-5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield

Boone County

June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hickman High School, Columbia

Cape Girardeau County

June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau

Jackson County

May 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence

Jefferson County

June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs

June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro

St. Charles County

May 26-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Charles County Public Health Department, St. Charles

May 29-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. The Youth Activity Park, Dardenne Prairie

Online pre-registration is highly encouraged and will allow for the testing event to run efficiently for patients.