Ozark Humane Society closes thrift store, struggles to keep shelter open

The Ozark Humane Society had to close its Cause For Paws Thrift Store due to the coronavirus concerns in Arkansas. The board president said that's 98 percent of the non-profit organization's income gone.

"We don't have a cushion to go back on," said Kay Watters, the board president. "We are hand-to-mouth as a small business in the city of Harrison paying our bills and getting more money from the thrift store to pay more bills."

Watters said money from the thrift store pays for necessities like vet and food bills for the dogs and cats.

"I'm deeply deeply concerned about the fate of our animals. That's what we do this for," she said.

The funds also go toward the shelter staff to take care of those animals.

"Because the animals have to be cleaned and they have to be fed and watered every day, whether we're open to the public or not," Watters said.

Right now the shelter is still open.

"We have some wonderful dogs and cats out there that are just seeking their homes. And we hope that people will come out and look at our animals," she said.

The humane society is always looking for people willing to foster.

"Away from the shelter to learn how to be good home animals, family animals, and to ease some of the issues we have out there," Watters said.

They're asking the public, if they can, to sponsor a pet at the shelter for a $20 donation a month.

The board president said she hopes shutting the thrift store doors doesn't lead to eventually having to close the *shelter doors.

"We're desperate to find help and donations toward paying those folks to keep them employed and keep our doors open at the shelter," she said.

The group's facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/OzarkHumaneSociety/

To donate, go to https://goo.gl/UJD9Yx

Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 542, Harrison, AR 72602

