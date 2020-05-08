Ozark Humane Society to open thrift store in Harrison, Ark.

Pup is just one of dozens of dogs the Ozark Humane Society in Harrison has had to take care of and try to get adopted.

"He's a little bit shy but he's very, very sweet," said Jessica Kibling, a volunteer. "I think he's just looking for someone to love him. And really that's what the shelter is all about."

But it was more difficult to provide for dogs like Pup at the shelter while the Cause for Paws Thrift Store has been closed since March 21.

"It provides all of our funding for the shelter. Our shelter literally would not exist if we didn't have the thrift store," Kibling said.

The shelter is a non-profit organization and doesn't receive taxpayer dollars to run.

But along with vet and food bills for their dogs and cats, the humane society also has to pay some employees who take care of those animals.

Luckily for them, the federal government lended a helping hand.

"So we were very fortunate we were able to get one of the loans from the CARES Act to support our payroll," Kibling said.

Ozark Humane Society also got support from the community to help their dogs and cats. Many were even adopted.

"A lot of people were able to donate and sponsor some of our animals and that really kept things going for us," Kibling said.

Now they're ready to reopen the thrift store Saturday, just in time for Mother's Day. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All proceeds from the store go to the shelter. They will have a sale at the store Saturday, along with a flower sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The store is asking for people to wear masks and maintain social distancing while shopping.

Also if you have anything lying in your closet or attic that you're looking to donate, the thrift store is more than happy to take it. You can drop it off at 201 E. Crandall Ave., Harrison, AR, 72601.

"Every little bit that we bring in here helps support the shelter animals, and we would be happy to take it," Kibling said.

If you'd like to learn how to adopt an animal or sponsor one, you can go to www.facebook.com/OzarkHumaneSociety/ for more information.