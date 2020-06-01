Ozark, Mo. Police Department places officer on administrative leave after comments made on social media

The Ozark, Mo. Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave after the officer made statements on social media not in line with the department.

The police department did not release the name of the officer. It did not release the comments made on social media.

In a statement to KY3 Monday night, the department wrote,"the views and statements made are contrary to the mission." The statement also read, "this type of behavior will not be tolerated." In that same statement, the Ozark Police Department writes, "it believes in working in partnership with the community, by protecting their rights to peacefully assemble and protest."