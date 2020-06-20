Ozark, Mo. businesses host car show to raise money for Officer Priebe

When one community is hurting, another is there to help pick up the pieces.

"We are doing a benefit for Officer Mark Priebe and his wife Heather. They have a huge milestone ahead of them with what happened this past week," said Vineyard Market owner, Heather Davis.

The owner of Vineyard Market, Heather Davis and Cafe B-29, Chaz Koppen, don't know Officer Mark Priebe or his family personally, but say organizing this fundraiser for him is what a community does.

"Our community has rallied in such short notice for this crazy car show, motorcycle show," said Davis.

"A live band, silent auction and incredible food," said Cafe B-29 owner, Chaz Koppen.

Hundreds, including city leaders and first responders and Ozark Chief of Police, Justin Arnold, came out to show their support.

"There's a lot of people not only in Ozark, but surrounding communities to back him up in his times of trouble," said Arnold.

Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner says, regardless of city boundaries, southwest Missouri is always there for support.

"Police are police. We support the families of the police." said Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner.

"We hope to meet him one day," said Koppen.

"We've been praying for him to get well and come home. We've been sending him messages on what's going on. I sent him a message today and said, 'you think this is big, wait until you come home. We will have a huge welcome home party,'" said Davis.