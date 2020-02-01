Ozarks Facebook group to be featured in Super Bowl commercial

Kansas City isn't the only Missouri city getting the fame on Super Bowl Sunday.

A Facebook group here in the Ozarks will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

Frank Long and Natalie Modglin are the admins of the Table Rock Lake Group on Facebook.

"At the beginning we thought it was a scam of course like anybody would if somebody contacts you out of the blue," Long said.

They said being selected to be in the site's Super Bowl Commercial came as a total surprise.

"I'm honored that we were chosen, too," Modglin said. "For the Facebook commercial, I mean...this is going to put the Ozarks on the map."

They said they never imagined the group would become as popular as it has with more than 18,000 members.

"Now it's kind of evolved into bringing the communities together," Long said. "It encompasses so many communities around the lake so that one person could be living down in Shell Knob and they want to find out what's going on in maybe Hollister or Branson and all they have to do is post."

Long is the creator of the group. He said he created the group as a way to connect with people who love the water. Now, he hopes this commercial draws more people to the Ozarks.

"Basically our communities function off of tourism," he said. " If a lot more tourists come to the area that means only more money for everyone, so let's hope that happens."

Long and Modglin have not seen the commercial yet.

"I'm like I can't wait to share it," Long said. "I am ready to let the cat out of the bag, but we will see what happens tomorrow."

