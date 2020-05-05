Ozarks Food Harvest, National Guard team up to hand out food in Springfield

Hundreds of pantries in Springfield are full after Ozarks Food Harvest handed out meals to families Tuesday morning at Reed Academy.

OFH is setting up mobile food distribution sites across town in an effort to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pantry had to suspend its volunteer program, so 45 members of the Missouri National Guard have helped out in the warehouse and at the distribution locations.



OFH leaders say the service members have been a huge help.

"I can't emphasize enough how helpful the men and women of the National Guard have been helping us get food out," said Jordan Browni from Ozarks Food Harvest. "They've been beyond belief kind to not only us, but to all the people that we're serving, and incredibly efficient and effective workers. I can't say enough good things about them."

If you'd like to help Ozarks Food Harvest, this is the day to do it. As part of Giving Tuesday, the Cook Family Foundation is tripling every donation.

That means giving just one dollar today provides 30 dollars worth of groceries to those in need.