Ozarks Food Harvest sees demand increase amid the coronavirus crisis

The demand on food pantries is quickly growing in the coronavirus crisis as more in the Ozarks go through unemployment.

Ozarks Food Harvest supplies pantries, attempting now to keep up with demand. Organizers assist those needing help to apply for SNAP or food stamp benefits.

Most food pantries turned to drive-through models to minimize contact. Crimson House normally serves about 300 households a month, with most volunteers in the high-risk categories for contracting COVID-19.

Just last week, the USDA approved the distribution of disaster food packages from food banks. Ozarks Food Harvest says people still need to apply through their partner food pantries for those food packages. The food is their usual government commodities, but now, they don't have limits on how much they can hand out in each county.

"By letting us distribute these on an emergency basis, that gives us the flexibility to put commodities wherever we need them within our service area," said Bart Brown, Ozarks Food Harvest President and CEO.

Ozarks Food Harvest organizers say it is experiencing the same trouble getting certain food items. They say some of their orders are seven weeks out. As they work to keep up with demand, they also asked you to give them a call for help applying for SNAP, or food stamps.

