Ozarks Regional YMCA supporting medical staff, essential workers during coronavirus crisis

The Ozarks Regional YMCA is transitioning from a place for family fun to a place to support medical staff and essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

“Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals and essential employees, we are transitioning our Pat Jones YMCA and our G. Pearson Ward YMCA to centers to support doctors, nurses, technicians, medical staff and essential employees to caring for their children during this crisis,” said Ozarks Regional YMCA CEO, Kathryn Custer. “We want to make sure medical professionals and essential employees in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time.”

Effective March 20 through April 3, the Ozarks Regional YMCA school age services branch is offering safe, fun, engaging childcare for those children.

​

EMERGENCY CHILDCARE PROGRAM INFORMATION:

Childcare is available from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Drop off is 7-9 a.m. The cost per day is $20 a child. Advanced registration is required. https://www.orymca.org/essential-employee-childcare

​

Breakfast, lunch, and snack will be provided daily.

Both staff and participants to the program will be screened as the enter daily. Screenings will consist of checking temperatures, questions regarding any recent symptoms involving any illness, and required hand washing.

The YMCA is closely adhering to the CDC’s recommendations for sanitation. Groups will be asked to sanitize and disinfect all table surfaces, sports equipment, and any other material that is used during program after each use. Additionally, program directors will do routine sanitation checks; ensuring that all program space has been disinfected and cleaned after use.

All groups will also be limited to a 1:9 ratio; each group having their own home station where program activities will take place.

Program participants can expect to take part in safe engaging activities that encourage both academic enrichment and being physically active. Craft and STEM projects will also be a part of the program.

Check in and out will take place at the front doors for both locations. Drop off from 7 a.m- 9 a.m. The program director will be at front doors and at the typical drop off and pick up times (7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m). If no one is at the front doors (if parents were picking up in the middle of the day) the site phone number will be posted for parents to call.

Essential Employee List:

EMS and First Responders

Pharmacy

Medical Facilities

Healthcare

Food Processing

Agriculture

Industrial Manufacturing

Insurance

Construction

Trash Collection

Grocery & Household Goods

Convenience Stores

Auto Repair

Home Repair / Hardware

Post Office

Youth and Children Services

Banks

Gas Stations

Laundromats

Veterinary Clinics & Pet Stores

Warehousing

Distribution

Public Transportation

Hotel and Commercial Lodging

GRAB & GO MEALS FOOD INFORMATION:

Where: Front doors/main entrances at both locations (Pat Jones YMCA & G. Pearson Ward YMCA)

When: Breakfast served 8AM-9AM and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (While Supplies Last)

Who: Anyone 18 years and under (MUST be present to receive meals)

What: grab-and-go meals

Breakfast consists of a milk, breakfast grain, and fruit

Lunch consists of milk, grain, meat, fruit, and vegetable

When possible fresh fruits & vegetables will be used for both meals!

How: meals will be available at both entrances during designated times & if possible staff can bring food out to cars

Although all Ozarks Regional YMCA locations facilities, group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kids’ Club, team practices, youth programs, and swim lessons are temporarily suspended, we want to help serve our community.

“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are a cause! Dedicated to strengthening (and protecting) the spirits, minds, and bodies of our friends and communities,” said Custer.

In addition we are offering online fitness classes: https://www.orymca.org/workout-from-home

During this closure, we will provide updates and information directly to staff, members and participants via to our website and social media channels. https://www.orymca.org/covid-19

