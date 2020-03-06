Ozarks area lawmaker clarifies apparent cut to Share the Harvest, says he wants to expand program

Missouri's annual deer hunts certainly help people who've never picked up a gun.

The Share the Harvest Program has processed more than four million pounds of deer meat since 1992 for those in need. That can be expensive.

"This year it was over 300,000 pounds," said Aaron Jeffries, Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation. "It costs quite a bit, and our meat processors, actually, it's costing them as well."

State money flows through the Conservation Federation of Missouri, eventually paying more than 100 meat processors who participate in the Share the Harvest program.

Representative Robert Ross says the fact the Conservation Federation has hired lobbyists worries him.

"My concern is our tax dollars being used for political activism by this Conservation Federation of Missouri," Ross told KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek. "It has nothing to do with Share the Harvest or having any concern with that program."

Ross wants to put a line item in the Department of Conservation's budget that would cut out the Federation as a middleman.

He actually wants to see more money go to the program than the current $150,000.

"There's also a lot of opportunity there in the amount of pork, the amount of hog meat through these feral hogs that could be used as well," Ross said.

Jeffries doesn't think that's a good idea.

"Right now, we're providing a high quality, nutritious healthy food source with white tailed deer. Feral hogs are known to carry a lot of diseases. That's a huge concern," Jeffries said. "So, why would we want to provide an inferior product to citizens?"

The budget process at the Missouri capitol is in its early stages. Ross plans to add that line item for funding for Share the Harvest to the Department of Conversation's budget when it reaches the full budget committee.

The state has to approve a budget by May 10.