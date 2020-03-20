Ozarks banks, credit unions take safety precautions amid coronavirus pandemic

For many, Friday was payday. Banks across the Ozarks are still open, but the current pandemic has many changing the way they do business.

Many bank and credit union lobbies are empty across the Ozarks. BluCurrent and Volt Credit Union have diverted customers to their drive-thru, ATMS and online banking services.

"We have a mobile app you can deposit money through remote deposit capture, you can transfer between your accounts," said Loretta Roney, CEO of Volt Credit Union. "You can pretty much do anything you can do with a teller right there besides depositing cash."

For some customers, the virtual experience doesn't have to take away the friendly face you would usually find in the lobby.

"We have a video chat that allows our members to still open accounts and do loans and process IRA transactions and everything else that is necessary," said BluCurrent Credit Union branch manager Kaitlyn Peoples.

The credit unions are also working to protect the tellers and customers during transactions.

"We absolutely encourage the use of gloves, obviously money can get a little bit dirty," Peoples said. "We are sanitizing and lysoling and wiping down and even the canisters in the drive through we try to get those once every member."

An unexpected change for Volt customers, the credit union had to set a lower limit on cash withdraws.

"We were having people bring in wanting to take out $5,000 to $10,000 in cash at a time and were hitting both of our locations," Roney said. "We want to be accommodating, but if people are having this behavior out of fear we are actually more concerned that something going to happen if they're carrying around a lot of cash."

If you need to access your safe deposit box, you'll have to call the credit union to make an appointment.

Another bank, OakStar, is keeping its lobby open. The bank said in a letter to its customers it is taking steps to keep both its team members and customers safe and meeting their banking needs.