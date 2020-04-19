Ozarks breweries give back during stay-at-home order

Brewing companies around the Ozarks are doing what they can to pay it forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

Springfield Brewing Company has organized the "Pint or Crowler of Thanks" program. For every pint or crowler, a 32-ounce can, of beer sold, the company will giving away a free pint to a health care worker here in the Ozarks.

"It's just a thank you, just a gesture of kindness," said Christina Chanter with Springfield Brewing Company. "It's not much, but hopefully it shows our appreciation."

When you order the beer online, you can choose either to have that free pint sent to a healthcare worker you know or donate it to an anonymous healthcare worker.

"At that point, when we open back up, [health care workers] bring in their ID and they can redeem it as long as they're 21 for a pint," Chanter said.

The brewery is matching each free pint to give the opportunity for a free beer, or root beer, to any heath care worker that wants to come in when they open back up.

Over at Mother's Brewing Company, they're using their sales to help out people in the hospitality industry.

"We just thought if there's any small way, because our beer is sold primarily through bars and restaurants and liquor stores and grocery stores in the area. If there's anything we could do, we'd give back to those who helped establish us as a brewery," said Jeff Schrag, the owner of Mother's Brewing Company.

The brewery started the Mother's Industry support fund with the Community foundation of the Ozarks. For every 6 pack of their Step Dude beer purchased, they will donate $1 to that fund.

"As well as anytime someone makes a purchase at the tap room, we donate a dollar, so if they buy Step Dude here, then it's $2," Schrag said.

That money is used to help those in the bar or restaurant business who have lost their jobs during this time.

"The Community Foundation won't let us give money directly to people, so we pay a bill or buy groceries or something like that," he said.

That program is going on through the end of May.

Mother's Brewing Company is also working on brewing up a recipe from Other Half Brewing Company in New York as part of a world-wide collaboration in solidarity for others in their industry.

The "All Together" campaign beer will be sold at Mother's Brewing Company in May. A portion of those proceeds will also go toward the Mother's Industry Support Fund.