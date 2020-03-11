Ozarks buffet, game center increases frequency of cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

The first case of COVID- 19 was announced in Arkansas Wednesday. No cases are confirmed yet in the Ozarks, but local businesses aren't taking any chances.

Springfield's Incredible Pizza Company already has seven hand sanitizer stations around the building. The company ordered sanitizer pumps to go on each counter as well.

"We're not doing really much different, we're just doing a lot more of it," said Andy Thiem with Springfield's Incredible Pizza Company.

He said this time of year is usually a peak season, and so far that hasn't changed.

"We haven't seen a decrease in our walk in traffic [and] we have seen an increase in calls for people that might have a group event booked or school event booked," Thiem said.

He said the company has received many calls about its cancellation policy.

"This will impact our business, and make no mistake if you're an entertainment center, a theme park, a movie theater there is a level of concern of 'what can we do?' to make sure that we're protecting our guests," Thiem said.

To do that, the company is now increasing how often it cleans things.

"We constantly are cleaning tables, cleaning high touch points, we rotate out all of our utensils with our food," he said. "There's a constant churn of what we're doing to make sure that we don't have that germ build up that a lot of people think that exists here."

Thiem said the company is thoroughly cleaning the game room as well.

"We have a fogging machine where we fog the entire game room every night and go back through and wipe it down," he said. "That gives us an opportunity to get in those cracks and crevices that you couldn't normally do if you're just wiping down by hand."

Thiem said buffet-style restaurants and arcades aren't the only ones that need to start being proactive.

"Movie theaters, theme parks, water parks you know as we come in to Spring all of that, we all have to look at that and say what can we do, what should we do and what do we need to do," he said.

Incredible pizza has locations in other cities that do have confirmed cases of the virus. Thiem said the company is still open in those states and are working closely with local health departments to ensure the safety of anyone coming in and out of the facility.

