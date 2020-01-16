Community leaders in the Ozarks stress importance of U.S. Census

It's a simple test: knowing your name, age, and race; but Jason Ray knows answering those questions helps calculate a complicated funding formula.

"More than $675 billion in federal funds are allocated every year based on census data," Ray said.

Ray is the executive director for the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments, which helps coordinate the Census.

And in Missouri, just one person not submitting their information can make a big difference.

"So Missouri estimates that every person who's not counted, we lose about $1,300 per person per year for 10 years. So that's a $13,000 per person impact that we don't count," Ray said.

Missouri's bordering state to the south has the same concerns. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to make sure the Natural State gets as much funding as possible.

"If we're undercounted, that means our money is going to be going to New York or California or other states," Hutchinson said.

The Census also gives states a voice on the federal level.

"There's 435 members of the House. And each state gets one seat. The rest of the seats are apportioned based on population," Ray said.

Arkansas has had four Congressional representatives for decades, but Missouri hasn't had the same representation.

"In 2010, the state of Missouri after the census lost a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. That means that Missouri's voice was diminished a little bit in Congress," Ray said.

Missouri went from nine representatives to eight.

But it's up to you to make sure that doesn't happen by filling out the form, either online or through the mail.

If you don't fill it out, a Census taker will come to your door. Also, it's federal law.

"Just by responding to the Census, you can help shape the future of your community for the next decade," Ray said.

"We want everybody to be counted," Hutchinson added.

You should start getting an invitation to respond to the census in your mailbox in mid-March. Census Day is April 1.