Ozarks include has sensory free event for trick-or-treaters

People of all ages came out of the Shrine Mosque for a sensory free trick-or-treating event.

Melanie Stinnett is the president of Include Ozarks. Include Ozarks ran the event. She says the free-of-charge event draws more than 500 trick-or-treaters.

"We have people who drive from all over southern Missouri, even Arkansas who come up for the event because they can't find events that are really functional for their family," said Stinnett.

She says the event also caters to families whose loved have been diagnosed with a disability.

"A lot of families have children with autism families who have children with Down syndrome or cerebral palsy where wheelchair access in some areas might be difficult this is a great place that is very accessible and is easy around in a wheelchair or walker," said Stinnett.

