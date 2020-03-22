Ozarks mom-and-pop shops struggle with business during COVID-19 pandemic

As social distancing regulations continue for restaurants, Mom-and-Pop shops across the Ozarks are adapting to changes in business.

Gateway Cafe, like many other local restaurants, once filled with diners now sits empty.

"We had the same hours, just no ones coming in," said Ruth Coffelt, owner of Gateway Cafe.

Owners of the Spokane eatery say the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak have been the hardest to deal with in the 25 years since they've opened their doors.

"We're staying open because of our customers you know, because we are losing money, they've taken care of us for 25 years, so we can't just close up because we aren't making money," said Ruth's husband Robert Coffelt.

Business for the family owned restaurant has slowed down, even on what is usually their busiest days of the week.

"I'm down to just two to three employees," Ruth said. "That's what's kind of bad."

She said it's the loyal customers that keep their business going.

"Our customers are real understanding," Ruth said. "They're giving them three times the tip they would usually give them."

Down the road in Highlandville, owners of the Double E Burger and Ice Cream Shoppe said the 10-person restriction made them rethink the way the do business right now.

"It got to where I could seat people at maybe every other table and I couldn't control how many people were coming in as far as people leaving," said Double E co-owner Cari Whitmire. "So, we just decided to make it easy on everyone and just go to take-out only."

Sunday is typically their busiest day of the week, but the owners tell KY3 they chose to not stay open this Sunday because of how slow business was on Saturday.

"It's pretty empty and sad," Whitmire said. "This is the Whitmire's dining room and you no nobody's here. But, you know that's how it needs to be."