PETA wants Punxsutawney Phil replaced with robot

If you’re worried about automation making your job obsolete, you’re not alone.

Even the world’s most famous groundhog could lose his job to a robot.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking that Punxsutawney Phil be replaced by an animatronic groundhog.

Phil is Pennsylvania’s famed weather-forecasting rodent. It predicts the onset of spring every year on Groundhog Day.

PETA made its request in a letter to Phil’s keepers.

The organization objects to the conditions of Phil’s captivity and believes the Groundhog Day event is too stressful for him.

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website, he lives in a climate-controlled and light-regulated zoo.

The club could not immediately be reached for comment.

