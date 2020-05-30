PHOTOS: Branson community holds peaceful protest over racial injustice

Branson joined several other communities with a protest Saturday afternoon over racial injustice.

Dozens gathered at the Branson Landing and held signs during a peaceful protest.

Blayne Garretson submitted several photos of the protests to KY3. In the latest photo gallery below this article, several people holding signs and wearing masks.

Protests nationwide come in response to the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

Hundreds also gathered Saturday afternoon in Springfield for a protest near Glenstone and Battlefield.