PHOTOS: Marshfield celebrates Fourth of July with parade, Gov. Parson attends

The Marshfield, Missouri community celebrated Independence Day with a parade Saturday morning.

Dozens gathered along city streets to watch several floats, vehicles and displays. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson joined the parade, one night after speaking at a Fourth of July weekend celebration in Branson.

Our latest gallery includes several photos from the parade from KY3 photojournalist Thomas Leonard. Check back for more on the parade and Fourth of July celebrations around the Ozarks on KY3 News at 6, 9 and 10.