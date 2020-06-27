PHOTOS: Juneteenth Freedom Walk, Me Too Motorcade in Springfield

Several demonstrations are planned around the Ozarks this weekend, including a Me Too Motorcade and a Juneteenth Freedom Walk in Springfield.

Hundreds are expected for the Juneteenth Freedom Walk.

The march started at City Hall and includes stops at the Greene County Judicial Courthouse and Washington Park.

A MeToo Motorcade, one of several demonstrations planned around the Ozarks this weekend, is underway in Springfield.

Drivers have gathered at 3101 S. Glenstone Ave., decorating cars in support of the Me Too Movement. At least nine cars have gathered.

A motorcade is expected between 1 to 2 p.m. The route will start and end at the former K-Mart location on South Glenstone.

We will update as more information becomes available. Our latest gallery below includes photos ahead of the motorcade.