For the second straight weekend, protesters and counterprotesters have gathered at Dixie Outfitters in Branson.

Several police officers patrolled the area as protest stretched several hours.

Significant traffic backups were reported in the Branson area earlier, but all lanes of W. 76 Country Blvd are now open. Traffic is running as normal.

Below is our latest photo gallery from Saturday's protest.

Check back for more updates online and on KY3 News at 6, 9 and 10.