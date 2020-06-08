PHOTOS: Protests, demonstrations over racial injustice around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield and several other communities around the Ozarks have led several protests and demonstrations in recent weeks over racial injustice.
Protests, rallies and demonstrations include the following events:
-Friday, May 29: Downtown Springfield protest and march to old City Hall
-Saturday, May 30: Protest at Branson Landing
-Saturday-Sunday, May 30-31: Protest in south Springfield (Battlefield and Glenstone)
-Monday, June 1: Moment of Prayer at Nixa City Hall
-Saturday, June 6: Protest at Park Central Square and march around downtown Springfield
-Saturday, June 6: Protest at Branson Landing
-Sunday, June 7: Protest outside Camden County Courthouse
-Sunday, June 7:Vigil at Park Central Square
Check out photos over the last two weeks from our latest gallery.