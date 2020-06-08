PHOTOS: Protests, demonstrations over racial injustice around the Ozarks

Springfield and several other communities around the Ozarks have led several protests and demonstrations in recent weeks over racial injustice.

Protests, rallies and demonstrations include the following events:

-Friday, May 29: Downtown Springfield protest and march to old City Hall

-Saturday, May 30: Protest at Branson Landing

-Saturday-Sunday, May 30-31: Protest in south Springfield (Battlefield and Glenstone)

-Monday, June 1: Moment of Prayer at Nixa City Hall

-Saturday, June 6: Protest at Park Central Square and march around downtown Springfield

-Saturday, June 6: Protest at Branson Landing

-Sunday, June 7: Protest outside Camden County Courthouse

-Sunday, June 7:Vigil at Park Central Square

Check out photos over the last two weeks from our latest gallery.