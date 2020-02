Protesters gathered outside the JQH Arena for the second straight day as the Carden International Circus returns to Springfield.

The protests were organized by the Animal Rights Club of Springfield.

Protests are set for the following times this weekend:

Friday, Feb 7th : 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 8th : 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 9th : 12 p.m., 4:30 p.m.