PHOTOS: Severe weather Monday damages Norwood Mo. post office, farm supplies site

High winds Monday damaged several businesses, homes and trees in Wright County, Missouri.

Winds blew off and damaged roofs from several facilities within the county, including a local post office and the Childers Feed and Farm Supplies site in Norwood, Missouri.

Along Highway E, just north of Norwood, winds damaged several large trees.

The damage in Wright County is spread between Mansfield, Norwood and Mountain Grove. The storm system also packed heavy winds Monday afternoon around Lebanon, Missouri.

Our latest gallery below shows damage from Norwood, Missouri.