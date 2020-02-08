PHOTOS: Vigil remembers Springfield tow truck driver

Updated: Sat 10:07 PM, Feb 08, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Dozens of tow trucks flash lights and the Springfield community gathers to remember Timothy J. Williams.

Williams, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, was struck and killed while he was out on the job Friday night.

 