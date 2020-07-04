PHOTOS: Willow Springs celebrates Fourth of July with parade, flyover

The Willow Springs, Missouri community celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade and flyover Saturday morning.

The community gathered along city streets to watch several floats, vehicles and displays. Some animals even walked on the parade route.

The parade began with a flyover by the EAA chapter 1218 of Willow Springs, Missouri. Several planes participated in the flyover.

Our latest gallery includes several photos from the parade submitted by Linda Pugh of Cabool, Missouri.