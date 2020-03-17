PICTURES: City of Springfield, police officers honor Officer Christopher Walsh with procession through Springfield

Fellow police officers led a procession for the body of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh’s.

Police moved his body from the medical examiner's offie to a local funeral home Tuesday afternoon. Office Walsh was one of four killed in a mass shooting at a Kum and Go convenience store in east Springfield late Sunday night.

These pictures were taken outside the Busch building on Booneville. WATCH below for video of the procession. (Pictures, video courtesy Springfield Police Department)