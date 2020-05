Two drivers escaped after a flood waters swept away their cars in Pulaski County, Mo.

Firefighters with the Tri-County Fire Protection District and Hazelgren Fire Department responded to the call.

The floodwaters swept their cars off Spring Road at the Gasconade River crossing near Richland. Rescue crews say the drivers swam to shore, escaping the rushing water. The water quickly submerged the vehicles.

Firefighters say it is always a good idea to turn around, don't drown.