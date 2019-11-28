PICTURES: 25th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk

The largest 5K run in Springfield, the 25th Annual Turkey Trot challenges people to come out the morning of Thanksgiving Day, brave the cold temps and the rain, and run for a good cause.

The proceeds from the annual 5K goes towards the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Green County Park Board Youth recreation Scholarship Fund. Participants were also encouraged to bring a canned good in support of the Ozarks Food Harvest.

This year over 5,000 people ran alongside co-workers, friends, family, and pets.