PICTURES: 9,000 tulips add beauty to Evangel University

Schools across the nation may be closed this spring, but the annual blooming of the tulips is taking place at Evangel University, bringing life and hope to those who drive by the north Springfield campus.

“This week’s warm weather has allowed more than 9,000 tulips to bring vibrant color to the front of our campus,” said Evangel spokesman Paul K. Logsdon.

The campus is currently closed per the direction of state and local officials during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“While we can’t say ‘bring your kids and bring your camera!’ like we usually do, there are still thousands of cars driving by every day,” said Logsdon. “We pray that the beauty of our tulips will bring a bit of cheer to our friends and neighbors.”

The tulips in the flower beds facing south, where they benefit from heat absorbed by the brick buildings, are in full bloom now. More of the beds across the front of the campus are opening up every day.

Evangel is located at 1111 N. Glenstone Ave. in Springfield. Tulips are also planted in front of Assemblies of God Theological Seminary at Evangel, on the north end of the campus.

The local tradition of taking tulip photos at Evangel will return next spring.

