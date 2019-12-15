PICTURES: Snow turns Arrowhead Stadium into a winter wonderland Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. became a winter wonderland for the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos. Nearly a half-a-foot of snow fell on the city Sunday. Check out the snowy snapshots below.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)