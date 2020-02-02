MIAMI -- Kansas City Chiefs fans finally realized their dreams of another Super Bowl, after waiting 50 years. Check out the pictures from Super Bowl 54.
PICTURES: Check out the sights from Super Bowl 54
Posted: Sun 7:23 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)