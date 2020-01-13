PICTURES: Drive slides into apartment in Camden County

The Mid-County Fire Protection District near Camdenton, Mo. is investigating a crash into an apartment building.

This was not just any crash. It happened Saturday at the home of Fire Deputy Chief Dew Stark.

Firefighters responded to the home around 3:45 p.m. The building involves three units. However, the SUV crash damaged only the one unit. Investigators say the driver slid on the icy conditions, driving right through the building. The vehicle ended up in the kitchen area.

Firefighters boarded up the home.

Investigators say Stark's daughter was home at the time, but happened to be upstairs. The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Deputy Chief Stark was seriously injured on October 24th, 2014, when a vehicle drove through the wall at the Camdenton Fire Station, pinning him under the vehicle in his office.